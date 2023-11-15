Jason Momoa Is So Excited To Host ‘SNL’ That He Forgot To Wear Pants

Timothée Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live last week. This week, it’s Jason Momoa, another cruel reminder that Dune: Part Two has been pushed back to next year. But the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star is still excited to return to Studio 8H for the first time since 2018, so much so that he forgot to wear pants in the promo for the episode.

When cast member Ego Nwodim realizes that he’s Donald Ducking (or Porky Pigging, depending on your preference of anthropomorphic cartoon animals) it, she tells him, “Yeah, hey, we love you, but you just can’t be wearing your underwear. This is a workplace.” But Momoa is determined, as he continues to dance around the set and picks up featured player Marcello Hernandez.

SNL will be Momoa’s first time promoting the Aquaman sequel since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, but director James Wan previously teased the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “What I like between this one and the first one is, you really do see the growth of Arthur,” he said. “He starts off as this kind of wanderer, and in the second one he finally has more of a direction of what he wants to do with his life.”

Momoa will be joined on SNL by musical guest Tate McRae on November 18th.