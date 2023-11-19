Tonight (November 18), rising Canadian pop star Tate McRae made her Saturday Night Live debut. With her sophomore album Think Later on the way, our cover star is pulling out all the stops for her new era. As her infectious new single “Greedy” has been dominating the charts, it was only a matter of time before she accompanied it with a killer SNL performance.

During the performance of “Greedy,” McRae led a dance squad in cheerleader fashion, taking the role of pop’s new captain. Channelling the Britneys and Christinas of the past, McRae moved effortlessly, not losing a single breath as she delivered strong vocals in tandem.

Her choreography on the SNL stage mirrored the elaborate dance moves shown in the song’s video. In an interview with Billboard, McRae broke down how the “Greedy” video came together, with the help of choreographer Sean Bankhead, and how proud she was to show off her moves.

“…I got to actually be a dancer and make a video that I was like, ‘This is sick. I want to show my friends,’” McRae said. “I never ever used to feel that way.”

You can see the “Greedy” performance above.

Think Later is out 12/8 via RCA. Find more information here.