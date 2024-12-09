The Eras Tour wrapped up this past weekend, and over the 21 months of the tour, it seemed like a great time to be Taylor Swift. It was apparently also a pretty darn awesome time to work for Taylor Swift.

Today (December 9), People reports Swift has given out a total of $197 million in bonuses to everybody working on the tour. That’s truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists, and video team.

That $197 million accounts for about 10 percent of all money earned on The Eras Tour: It was also reported today that the tour sold over $2 billion in tickets (the exact number is $2,077,618,725), according to Swift’s production company Taylor Swift Touring. Over 10 million (10,168,008) people attended the tour.

On stage at the final show in Vancouver, Swift said, “We have toured the entire world with this tour. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We’ve got to perform for over 10 million people on this tour, and tonight, we get to play one last show for you here tonight in beautiful Vancouver.”