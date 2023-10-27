What Is Taylor Swift’s Net Worth?

Taylor Swift is flying high after the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), but not even those seagulls can traverse in the same stratosphere as Swift. Her infinite influence somehow balloons by the day — another No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 single over here, an unparalleled concert film theatrical release there over there — and feels unquantifiable. Bloomberg quantified it anyway.

The publication reported on Thursday, October 26, that Swift’s total net worth is $1.1 billion, citing Bloomberg News analysis. Swift’s The Eras Tour is credited as the engine that propelled her beyond $1 billion. Bloomberg used friendship bracelet graphics as an illustrative breakdown of Swift’s net worth: $400 million estimated value in Swift’s musical releases since 2019, $370 million in ticket sales and merchandise, $120 million from Spotify and YouTube, $110 million as the value of five personal properties, and $80 million in music sales royalties.

The eye-popping part is that Bloomberg described its estimates as “conservative and based only upon assets and earnings that could be confirmed or traced from publicly disclosed figures,” though the estimates do “account for the impact of income tax, tour production and travel costs, and commissions paid to managers and agents.”

The primary takeaway? A wealthy Swift is good for the United States Of America. No, literally: “The singer’s 53 US concerts this year added $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product,” according to estimates from Bloomberg Economics.

Swift’s The Eras Tour will begin its international leg on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. See all of her remaining dates here.