Beyoncé posted up at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California this weekend for a run of concerts as part of her ongoing Renaissance tour. She made a splash towards the end of the show when Kendrick Lamar joined her on stage to perform their remix of Renaissance highlight “America Has A Problem.”

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar performing the “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” remix at the Renaissance World Tour. https://t.co/LBH0tY3Jbj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023

Furthermore, Diana Ross made an appearance as well, popping up to sing “Happy Birthday” to Beyoncé, who turned 42 yesterday.

Diana Ross and 60,000 of the Hive sing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé! #BEYDAYLA#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/QIOOzgsyY7 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 5, 2023

Lamar and Ross weren’t the only big names at the show: Per Pop Base, also attending the concert were Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, the Kardashians, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Normani, Brandy, Chris Rock, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, and Yung Miami.

There was a lot of silver in the audience, as Beyoncé requested that Renaissance attendees show up in silver-colored outfits in observance of Virgo season. This was good news for a lot of Etsy sellers, who saw significant increases in sales of their silvery products.

Beyond that, Beyoncé also celebrated her big day by sharing a new song, posting it on her Instagram.

