It isn’t surprising in the slightest to see that Taylor Swift co-wrote 11 of her 13 Midnights tracks with Jack Antonoff, but for Zoë Kravitz to be a credited songwriter on two of them? We’re here for it.

The full list of Midnights songwriters is making the rounds online today (October 18), with Kravitz listed as having co-written “Lavender Haze” and “Karma.”

Swift has been friends with Kravitz for years and raved about her performance as Catwoman/Selina Kyle in The Batman earlier this year, but the common denominator in the two finally making music together could be Antonoff.

📲 | @TaylorSwift13 shares her love for @ZoeKravitz via her Instagram story. — “ZOE IS THE CAT WOMAN OF MY DREAMS. The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!!”. pic.twitter.com/KNMkpB9gVg — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 6, 2022

Kravitz discussed her musical past and future — confirming the dissolution of her band Lolawolf — with AnOther Magazine last October.

“Well, the band is no more but I’ve been recording a solo album with Jack Antonoff for a couple of years, on and off,” Kravitz told the publication. “It’s been hard with the schedule and the pandemic. Jack is a fantastic producer — he’s so good at really tapping into who he’s working with and not making it about him. Some producers want to make it about … like, ‘I’m going to put my sound on you.’ It’s what I experienced with my band. But for him to want to help me realize what I’m hearing in my head has been a really wonderful experience and very therapeutic. I wrote it over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between. It’s personal. It’s about love and loss. I got married. I got divorced. Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It’s so complex, that space, when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you.”

When discussing Swift, it’s Swiftian law to explore possible Easter eggs, so it’s possible that Kravitz and Swift individually collaborating with Antonoff led to a full-blown Midnights session. It’s also possible that Kravitz and Swift are simply friends who finally made some songs together. Regardless, we’re about to be gifted “Lavender Haze” and “Karma.”