Last month, Taylor Swift did something unprecedented: On the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of Midnights, every song in the top 10 spots was by Swift, a feat that no other artist had ever done before. Meanwhile, Drake and 21 Savage just had a massive album of their own, Her Loss, drop recently. With all the buzz around it, it looked like it had a shot of actually repeating Swift’s feat.

Now, though, the top 10 spots of the Hot 100 chart dated November 19 have been revealed, and Drake and 21 managed to get only eight of the top 10 songs. Songs from Her Loss occupy spots No. 2 through No. 9, with “Rich Flex” coming in at No. 2. Those tracks are sandwiched by Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” which stays at No. 1 for a third week, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ former chart-topper “Unholy” at No. 10.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Nov. 19, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 14, 2022

This comes a little over a year after Drake occupied nine of the top 10 spots on the Hot 100 back in September 2021. So, Drake it now the only artist to simultaneously have at least eight top-10 songs on the chart on two different occasions. With the latest chart, Drake now has a total of 67 career top-10 songs, which extends his record for the most of all time.

So, while Drake didn’t get No. 1 this week, he still had one of the best frames in Hot 100 chart history. Also, he and 21 Savage did just knock Midnights off the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.