Taylor Swift Penned A Touching Letter Following A Fan’s Death Moments Before ‘The Eras Tour’ Concert In Brazil

When Taylor Swift rolled into Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, along with Sabrina Carpenter for The Era Tour, the city was ready for a multiple-day celebration. Unfortunately, tragedy has struck the region’s Swifties. According to TMZ, on Friday, November 17, a devoted fan of Swift died just before the scheduled concert.

Before the “Blank Space” singer could take the stage, news spread that said fan, named Ana Clara Benevides Machado, had passed away. After learning of the death, Swift took to her official Instagram page to pen a touching letter via her Stories in remembrance of the supporter.

Read Swift’s full letter below.

I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before the show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too you.

I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply, and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.

Machado’s cause of death has not been revealed. Ticketholders believe the heatwave in the region could have contributed to the tragedy. During the show, Swift was recorded handing out water bottles to onlookers.

