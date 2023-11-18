Taylor Swift brought The Eras Tour to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil tonight, where she took a moment to address the crowd with a sweet speech during the “Champagne Problems” spot of the set.

For those who haven’t seen, the country welcomed Swift by dressing their statue of Christ The Redeemer in a “Junior Jewels” shirt — styled after the one that she wore in her music video for “You Belong With Me.”

“I just want to start off by saying that I feel completely unworthy of this honor but it is sort of the nicest thing anyone’s ever done for me,” Swift shared. “And I say that because I heard that part of why this was able to happen is because so many of you donated food and water and that makes me so incredibly proud. I’m so proud of you. Thank you so much for everything that you do, including showing up tonight and being so nice to us!”

Swift is currently set to play two more shows in Brazil. The city’s mayor, Eduardo Paes, also had a message for her. “We will have Taylor Swift duly honored, her arrival in Rio. Welcome, Taylor Swift. And may you be happy, with the Swifties,” Paes said, according to a translation from G1 about the statue change.

Check out a clip of Taylor Swift’s speech for Brazil below.