Taylor Swift has been having a great year, even during the disruption of a pandemic and quarantine restrictions, she took the extra time at home and created one of her best albums to date with Folklore. We recently cited it as the best album of 2020, in fact, but turns out Taylor has another totally different high-profile fan she just found out about.

The legendary Dionne Warwick has been getting into Twitter recently, and her shout out to Taylor Swift makes it clear she’s a fan: “Hi

@taylorswift13,” she wrote last week. “I hope you’re in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high!” Now, Taylor has been busy with the Long Pond film about the making of Folklore, and of course the gargantuan task of re-recording her masters, so apparently she didn’t see the note until today.

But once she did, the outpouring was swift: “I just saw that you tweeted me!! I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well,” Taylor wrote. “I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy,” she finished with a string of emojis. Collab in the future? Check out the sweet exchange below.

Hi @taylorswift13. I hope you’re in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high! — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 3, 2020