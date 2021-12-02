Taylor Swift is decidedly old-fashioned in that she’s big on sending physical letters, whether they’re to peers like Olivia Rodrigo or to Swiftie nurses. She recently busted out her pen and paper yet again as she sent flowers and a note to Don McLean after “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” broke the record for the longest song to ever go No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, beating McLean’s “American Pie” for the honor.

McLean shared photos of the flowers and letter and wrote, “What a classy artist! Thank you @taylorswift13 for the flowers & note!” As for the letter, it reads, “Don, I will never forget that I’m standing on the shoulders of giants. Your music has been so important to me. Sending love one writer of LONG SONGS to another. Your fan, Taylor.”

What a classy artist! Thank you @taylorswift13 for the flowers & note! pic.twitter.com/A0WRxaVEgE — Don McLean (@donmclean) December 1, 2021

McLean also told Billboard after Swift topped his record, “There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power. ‘American Pie’ remained on top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry. Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.”

This is Swift’s latest brush with old-school music royalty in recent days, as Billy Joel recently compared her to The Beatles, which naturally blew her mind.