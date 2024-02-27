The Eras Tour has Swifties down under, losing their minds. But Taylor Swift’s presence has attracted attention from far more than fans. Beginning on February 16, Swift kicked off the Australian wing of the critically acclaimed tour. Given that the performance run marked the “Karma” singer’s first time in the country since 2018, and celebrities like Katy Perry were in attendance, the paparazzi were eager to grab a few images of the star.

Unfortunately, it appears that one photographer got a little too close for comfort. According to TMZ, Taylor’s dad, Scott Kingsley Swift, is reportedly under investigation for allegedly being involved in an altercation with a working pap. The outlet reports that the New South Wales police are looking into Ben McDonald’s claims that Swift allegedly assaulted him on February 27 (NSW time) at Neutral Bay Wharf in Sydney.

In the video obtained by TMZ, two figures shove each other to make clear space as they navigate with umbrellas. The footage doesn’t identify either party clearly, as an umbrella covers the lenses. A representative for Taylor reached out to TMZ to provide a statement regarding the incident.

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” read the note.

The team provided an additional statement to Rolling Stone; they emphasized multiple individuals were vying to get closer to Taylor, causing an unsafe environment.