If you’re a Taylor Swift fan in the London area, you might be in luck. In a new job posting, the Victoria & Albert Museum is looking for a super Swiftie to serve as an advisor when it comes to (possibly) building future exhibits. According to their website, applications close on March 7.

“Successful candidates will meet curatorial experts at the V&A, share knowledge about their specialist subject, learn about the history of these objects and why they are relevant to art, design and the future of creativity,” the job description reads. “Candidates will also have the chance to go behind the scenes at the V&A to view relevant items from the collection.”

The Victoria & Albert will also “cover reasonable travel costs to the museum for the curatorial meeting, and successful candidates will receive a V&A Membership as part of the role.”

Some other important information is that it is a zero-hour role, which means that hours are not guaranteed, according to Rolling Stone. The salary is listed as a “competitive incentive,” so a specific amount is unknown.

Even if being a Swiftie is not your area of knowledge, the museum is also looking to bring on advisors who know about Crocs, drag, emojis, and more. (They have already hired experts on Legos and Pokemon cards, as past examples.)

For those who are considering applying and feel like a qualified enough Taylor Swift fan, you can find more information here.