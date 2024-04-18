With just a few more hours to go until Taylor Swift officially releases The Tortured Poets Department out into the world, fans got to find out exactly what the first main surprise was she had in store this afternoon. After teasing that something would happen at 2 p.m. ET, Swift finally unveiled what the first single from the album will be — and it’s one of her collaborations.

The album’s opening track, “Fortnight,” features Post Malone and is currently available as a physical CD copy on Swift’s website until 8 p.m. tonight. Tomorrow evening, at the same time, fans will get to see the music video for the lead single.

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever,” Swift shared on both Instagram and Twitter, complete with a photo of the single’s artwork. “I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on ‘Fortnight.'”

Along with the statement, Swift posted a short video to YouTube of her using a typewriter to reveal the news. Later in the clip, she teases something called the “Fortnight challenge” coming soon.

For now, check out Swift’s social media announcement of the “Fortnight” single with Post Malone below.