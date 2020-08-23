The streak continues for Taylor Swift as she finds her most recent album, Folklore, atop the Billboard albums chart for the fourth week in a row. Her streak began with a monstrous debut, which saw the album land 846,000 equivalent units in its first week, followed by over 100,000 in each of the ensuing weeks. In the process, Taylor collected a number of accolades, among them the most No. 1 debuts and the third-most No. 1 albums among female artists. In landing a fourth week atop the charts, Taylor adds yet another accolade to her growing list.

Netting an additional 101,000 equivalent album units, the record makes Taylor Swift the first woman since 2015 to spend her first four weeks atop the albums chart since Adele did with 25. The last artist overall to do it was The Weeknd with After Hours, which spent its first four weeks at No. 1 earlier this year. If Taylor is able to land a fifth straight week at No. 1 next week, she would be the first musical act to do this since Drake’s Scorpion, all while also tying Lil Baby’s My Turn for most weeks at No. 1 in 2020.

Taylor’s fourth week at No. 1 comes after the singer surprised a number of indie record stores with autographed copies of Folklore.

Elsewhere on the charts we find Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon at No. 2, Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die at No. 3, Young Dolph’s Rich Slave at No. 4, and the original Broadway cast recording of Hamilton: An American Musical at No. 5.

(via Billboard)

Pop Smoke is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.