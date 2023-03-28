Taylor Swift has made it clear she’s a Phoebe Bridgers fan. The superstar invited the “Kyoto” singer onto her track “Nothing New” in 2021, and last year she praised Bridgers’ lyrics and vulnerability. Tonight (March 27), Bridgers presented Swift with the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

First, Swift hugged Bridgers. “I love you, Phoebe,” she started. “Ok, I’m really flattered by this award, so thank you so much to iHeart for giving this to me.”

“I do want to say that the thing with these exciting nights and moments, and specifically this award that I’m so lucky to have gotten, is that they’re shining a light on the choices I made that worked out. Right? The ones that turned out to be good ideas,” she said. “I really, really want everyone to know, especially young people that the 100s or 1000s of dumb ideas that I’ve had are what led me to my good ideas.”

“You have to give yourself permission to fail,” she continued. “I try as hard as I can not to fail because it’s embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to, and you should too. Go easy on yourselves and just make the right choices that feel right for you. And someday, someone might think that you’ve been innovative. Thank you so much for this.

Meanwhile, on the red carpet, Bridgers also shared the importance of Swift to her. “She means the world to me,” Bridgers said. “I think that she’s such an integral part of everyone’s life; everyone feels like they have a personal relationship with her. She rocks. She’s the best.”