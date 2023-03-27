While Aaron Dessner has long been known in the indie rock community thanks to his work in The National, he has found himself in the pop music spotlight since 2020, when he and Jack Antonoff co-wrote and co-produced Taylor Swift’s album Folklore. He’s increased his footing in the pop space since then, as he worked with Ed Sheeran on his recently announced album, – (aka Subtract), as well.

Well before both of those projects, though, another beloved artist recognized and trusted him first. In 2012, Sharon Van Etten released Tramp, a well-received album that was Dessner’s first as a producer (he performed various instruments on most of the tracks, too). The album celebrates its tenth anniversary this year and Dessner marked the occasion on social media.

He wrote on Instagram, “Tramp was the first record I produced — it remains so special to me and I’m deeply grateful to my dear friend @sharonvanhalen for trusting me on her journey and playing such an important part in mine. There is a deluxe anniversary edition of Tramp out that includes an unreleased song we made in my garage in Brooklyn back then, ‘This Is Too Right’. If you haven’t heard this record it’s essential listening.”

Van Etten also noted of Dessner in a statement, “Aaron Dessner took a chance on me after I messaged him with a fury of demos. He could see through the hiss and crappy vocals on my GarageBand demos, and that I had something to say. He gave me the confidence to be loud and to scream my rage and feel founded and justified in my own pain. He gave me more tools to find catharsis in my work. I have carried that with me ever since.”

Listen to “This Is Too Right” below.

Tramp (Anniversary Edition) is out now via Jagjaguwar. Find more information here.