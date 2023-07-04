Clearly, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has been an undisputed success so far. That doesn’t mean everything has been perfect, though, and this past weekend, Swift had an on-stage mishap that went viral.

On June 30, Swift performed at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the end of “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift stood at a specific spot on stage, waiting for a trapdoor, which would allow her to quickly get to a backstage area, to open. It didn’t, and in fan-shot videos, Swift can even be seen stomping the ground in an attempt to make the door function properly. When it didn’t, Swift had no choice but to sprint down the length of the stage.

Swift herself saw a fan-shot video of the moment on TikTok and got in on the fun by commenting, “still swift af boi.”

📲| @TaylorSwift13 replied on a TikTok of her stage malfunction "still swift af boi" pic.twitter.com/RAt1EBr53P — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 2, 2023

That wasn’t the only viral Eras Tour moment of the weekend, although the other didn’t involve Swift directly. Ahead of the Cincinnati shows, a local news reporter interviewed a pair of Swifties. Since they had claimed to be sick and called out of work to attend the shows, though, they covered themselves in blankets, and the one who was interviewed even wore sunglasses over the blanket, making for a pretty funny image.