This past weekend on The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift performed “Dear John,” which is widely believed to be about her relationship with John Mayer, for the first time in over a decade. Before playing the song, though, she asked fans for their “kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities,” and with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) coming out, fans shouldn’t “feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about.”

Unfortunately for Mayer, that appears to have backfired.

For the past few months, amid news of the Speak Now rerecording, there have been some Swift-focused comments on Mayer’s Instagram posts. They seem to be far more prevalent since Swift’s request, though. Many of the comments from the past few days actually address that, comments like, “mother said to be kind but i’m in my reputation era,” “mother scolded us because of you,” “we got grounded because of you. count your days johnny,” and, “Are you holding her cats hostage or something how did you get her to say that.”

Taylor Lautner, it seems, saw this coming. When asked about Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in a recent interview, he said, “I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John.”