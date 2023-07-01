Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour continues to prevail, through rain or shine — quite literally. Tonight (July 1), Swift will be beginning the second night of her Cincinnati, Ohio shows at Paycor Stadium slightly earlier than planned, due to inclement weather.

Swift took to social media to share the news with her fans.

“Hey Cincinnati – Alas we’ve got another weather situation but this just means I get to see you sooner,” she said in a tweet. “I’ll be going on an hour early at 7pm – we’ll open doors at 4:30 😆 See you then!”

According to Cincinnati news station WCPO ABC 9, Gracie Abrams and Muna, were originally set to open the show, beginning at 6:25 p.m. It has not been confirmed if Abrams or Muna will be performing earlier than scheduled, or if either act will have a shortened set.

Strangely enough, this isn’t the only time this week that Swift’s Cincinnati shows have made headlines this week.

Earlier this week, fans began lining up outside of Paycor Stadium days before the show to get their hands on fan merch. One devoted fan called into work sick, so she could drive up to Cincinnati from Louisville, Kentucky. She even wore a disguise in order to avoid being found out.