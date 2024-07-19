We don’t need to recap the entire Taylor Swift vs. Kim Kardashian feud, right? It’s a lot. So, let’s just focus on what’s happened so far this year.

First, Swift released a new album with a song, “thanK you aIMee,” that appears to take shots at Kardashian. “All that time you were throwing punches, I was building something / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F*ck you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal,” she sings in the chorus. It was her “final word” on Kardashian, but Sabrina Carpenter addressed modeling for Kim K’s Skims after opening for Swift on The Eras Tour.

The latest update involves a Trump, because everything does these days. Ivanka Trump’s daughter recently celebrated her 13th birthday with a Swift-inspired cake. Specifically, the one seen in the “Blank Space” music video, complete with a bloody interior. “Best cake for my favorite Swiftie,” the daughter of the former president captioned one photo on Instagram, to which Kardashian replied, “Happy Birthday Arabella.” Feud over?

Not for the Swifties, who “trolled The Kardashians star in the comments” with references to “thanK you aIMee,” according to Page Six.

At least they’re not mad at another, more iconic Kim.