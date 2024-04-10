Kim Kardashian has moved beyond thirst traps. She’s now posting “thirsty” traps. The American Horror Story: Delicate star shared photos on Instagram from her vacation in Turks and Caicos. “Cake Boss,” she wrote as a caption. In one picture, she’s turned away from the camera while posing in a bikini; in another, she’s pulling a white tank top over her head in the water.

Kardashian’s sister Khloé poked fun at her bikini photos, writing in the comments section, “OMG the thirsty caption is gold.”

This teasing comment comes after her other sister Kourtney Kardashian poked fun at the pair for a photo Kim posted of the trio on their vacation on April 7. In the Instagram photo, Kim and Khloé were snapped lounging on the beach in racy swimwear while Kourtney was seen in minuscule form on a lounger in the background. Kourtney reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories, writing in response, “I love taking pics with my sisters!”

Earlier in the week, Kardashian’s AHS: Delicate co-star Dominic Burgess described what it was like filming his first on-screen sex scene with her. “I was nervous and body-conscious, and to find out my first sex scene is going to be with an icon known for their beauty was a lot,” he told Variety. “But there was a great intimacy coordinator who asked what we felt comfortable with, and the director was John J. Gray, who I worked with on Feud — and Kim was wonderful. It ended up being a really pleasant experience.”

You can see the “thirsty” photos below.

(Via People)