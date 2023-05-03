Taylor Swift
Getty Image
Pop

Fans Have A Lot To Say Over A Tabloid’s Report About Taylor Swift’s Unlikely New Romance

We might want to spy on Taylor Swift’s friend’s social media activity. Fans have noticed in recent weeks that some of Swift’s closest confidants unfollowed Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of approximately six years until news of their alleged breakup was first reported by Entertainment Tonight on April 8.

People followed up with a report the following week, which alleged that Alywn and Swift “weren’t the right fit for one another” and that Alywn “struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and attention from the public.”

Well, since then, speculation has blossomed that Swift is romantically linked to men with similar levels of fame (though, to be fair, Swift’s fame is in another stratosphere from most human beings). There have been dating rumors surrounding her and Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso, as reported by the likes of Page Six. Now The Sun is claiming Swift is dating The 1975’s Matty Healy.

According to the UK tabloid, “The pair are ready to go public with their romance in Nashville, Tennessee,” where Swift’s The Eras Tour is preparing to stop this Friday, May 5, Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

“A source close to Taylor said: ‘She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right,” The Sun relayed. “They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

The unnamed source added the Alwyn and Swift broke up in February, “so there was absolutely no crossover.”

There are plenty of Swifties online willing to put their names on their insta-reactions to the rumor.

Whether it’s true is anyone’s guess, but enjoy some of the Twitter fallout below, including a resurfaced tweet of Swift’s from 2014 kindly asking the media “to stop accusing all my friends of dating me.” Fitting.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×