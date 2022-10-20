The wait for Taylor Swift‘s new album Midnights hasn’t even been that long. The pop star announced it the night of the MTV VMAs at the end of August as a surprise, and she slowly revealed the tracklist but without releasing any actual singles.

Fans, however, are impatient and don’t want to wait any longer. They’ve been finding copies on the shelves of Walmart already and have been trying to buy them. According to one TikToker, he was instructed to put it back.

About the album, she shared a message, “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.” She continued: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … We’ll meet ourselves.”

Midnights is out on 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.