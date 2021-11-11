Taylor Swift is a known appreciator of a good Easter egg and clever reference, and today, the day before she releases Red (Taylor’s Version), she has offered her fans another one, which hearkens back to the release of her original Red album.

This afternoon, Swift shared two photos, both of herself facing away from the camera but both from different times in her life, and wrote, “This is my last day of life before #RedTaylorsVersion. Midnight. Tonight.” Fans were quick to pick up on the fact that this was a reference to Swift’s tweet from the day before she released Red, when she shared the older of the two photos and tweeted, “This is my last day of life before #RED. Midnight. Tonight.”

This is my last day of life before #RedTaylorsVersion. Midnight. Tonight. pic.twitter.com/Mgzlx3Qg3z — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2021

she did it and my poor little heart won't stop crying #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/2DXPw77vIi — kiara (@killmyfalsegod) November 11, 2021

Fans were over the moon about this one, as after the post, trending topics on Twitter included “#RedTaylorsVersion” and “SHE DID IT,” the latter of which is in reference to Swift’s nostalgic post.

OH MY GOD SHE DID IT SHE RECREATED IT SHE ACRUALLY DID IT IM GONNA TEAR UP https://t.co/tGZ4bFA8DI — lara 🧣 (@dyadology) November 11, 2021

OMG SHE DID IT. SCREAMING!!! ♥️🧣🍷 Pass me the wine and tissues right now #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/0aC6hRvzkI — tanya 💕✨ (@tanya1992x) November 11, 2021

In late 2020, back when it was rumored that Swift was releasing an album called Woodvale, she told Jimmy Kimmel about her and her fans’ shared love for Easter eggs, saying, “I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret agent-y about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs. It’s very annoying but it’s fun for fans and it’s fun for me because they like to pick up on things.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) is out 11/12 via Republic. Pre-order it here.