So far so good when it comes to Taylor Swift re-releasing newly recorded versions of her old albums. Actually, so far so great. Though she already completed a re-recording of one of her earliest albums, Fearless, earlier this year, this past week she also released a brand new version of Red, a record long considered to be her best. The album is definitely a fan-favorite, and with new additions like songs Taylor previously gave to other artists, “Babe” and “Better Man,” a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers (!), a country duet with Chris Stapleton, and an extended, ten-minute version of what many consider to be her best song, “All Too Well,” Red (Taylor’s Version) is packed with reasons to repeat listen.

And apparently, that’s all fans did all day Friday and Saturday. Barely 24 hours after the new version came out, Spotify already announced that Taylor had broken two records for their listening service. According to Variety, the new Red (Taylor’s Version) broke the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female in Spotify history with over 90.8 million streams in its first 24 hours. She also ended up breaking the record for the most-streamed female in a single day in Spotify with over 122.9 million streams on Friday.

Congratulations Taylor, looks like Taylor’s Version is the new normal for Swifties. Check out the brand new film that debuted along with “All Too Well” up top, too.