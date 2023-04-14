Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour continues on and this weekend, she’s performing in Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. The first show of the weekend was last night (April 13), and something she said on stage has fans convinced that Speak Now will be the next album to get a Taylor’s Version rerecording.

So far, during every Eras Tour concert, Swift devotes a small chunk of her set to playing surprise songs. At that point in the show yesterday, Swift said to the crowd, “I’ve been thinking a lot about one of my albums recently. One of my albums has been on my mind a lot, I’ve been thinking about it, lots going on in my brain about it, and so I thought I might play the title track of that album.”

Then, she performed “Speak Now,” and today, the song/album title is trending on Twitter because of all the Swifties posting about the performance. Some fans made note that the performance came on the 13th and it’s been 13 years since Speak Now was released in 2010, taking that as proof that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is in fact on the way.

NEW ENCHANTED DRESS, 13TH OF APRIL, 13 YEARS SINCE SPEAK NOW. SPEAK NOW TV I FEAR. pic.twitter.com/kSDCIRGRt9 — iya☆ (@hotmessjunk) April 14, 2023

Check out some more reactions to the “Speak Now” performance below.

THE DOOR IS MOST DEFINITELY PURPLE WE’RE WALKING INTO SPEAK NOW TV ERA pic.twitter.com/AM6PsxIE5M — mary grace ♡ nashville 5/6 (@missmirrorball_) April 14, 2023

i dont want to be delusional but what if we really get speak now tv this year? pic.twitter.com/Xd1B9KaIQZ — c 💌 (@celestialswiftt) April 14, 2023

We’re getting the album guys, what more proof do we need — Carolina (Taylor's Version) ✨ (@anold_cardigan) April 14, 2023