Getty Image

Taylor Swift performed a killer set at Amazon’s Prime Day concert. In conjunction with its annual Prime Day shopping event, Amazon hosted its first-ever Prime Day concert in New York City. In addition to Swift, the show featured performances from SZA, Dua Lipa, and Becky G.

Swift’s nine-song setlist was an eclectic mix of new music and old favorites. She opened the set with her new single “ME!,” and followed that up with the 1989 crowd-pleaser “Blank Space.”

She also threw it way back, performing Red‘s “I Knew You Were Trouble” and Fearless‘s “Love Story.” Following the incredible theatrics of last year’s Reputation tour, it was a neat change of pace to see Swift on a relatively simple stage. Her stripped-down, acoustic versions of “Welcome To New York” and “Delicate” were a showcase for her gorgeous voice. She’s a formidable businesswoman, but the real reason behind Swift’s wild, enduring success is her talent as a vocalist and songwriter.

Swift’s set also included her first-ever live performance of her newest single, “You Need To Calm Down.” Of every song, the crowd singalong for this one was the loudest, so it’s safe to say fans are pretty excited for the pop icon’s next album.

Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover, is out August 23 via her new label home Republic. Pre-order the album here, and if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, watch her Prime Day performance here.