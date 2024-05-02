Taylor Swift could fill a Guinness World Records book by herself. The Tortured Poets Department, her latest album released on April 19, became the first-ever album to cross one billion Spotify streams in one week. Swift occupies the first 14 spots on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart. So on, and so forth.

But who cares about chart-breaking records when you create a song that can be used to teach CPR?

The American Heart Association relayed that Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department title track “has 110 beats per minute, the right tempo for hands-only CPR.” The Instagram post’s caption reads, “If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911, then push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ Thanks, @taylorswift!”

The song has widely been associated with Swift’s ex, The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy, due to the second verse, which references Charlie Puth. That’s relevant in this context because, as People noted, the British Heart Foundation dubbed The 1975’s “Somebody Else” as having “the right beat to learn CPR to” in October 2022.

Did you know that ‘𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐬𝐞’ by @the1975 has the right beat to learn CPR to? ❤️

The power of music can help us keep the right rhythm for CPR, between 100-120bpm.

Find out more about our #LifesavingBeats here: https://t.co/HOMAd3WHEX pic.twitter.com/E5KtE3Lnmm — British Heart Foundation (@TheBHF) October 21, 2022

It is well within the realm of possibilities that Swift knew that and ensured a song about Healy was also a CPR-friendly song. As I’m typing that, it feels like a cartoonish reach, but anything is possible regarding Swiftian Easter eggs.