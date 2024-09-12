Taylor Swift treated the 2024 MTV VMAs like one of her shows, minus any actual performances. But there were multiple costume changes: the “Fortnight” singer showed up wearing a Reputation-y dress from Christian Dior’s 2025 resort collection before changing into what Swift style expert Sarah Chapelle described as a “custom Monse look inspired by the Fall/Winter 2024 collection.” Which is a fancy way of saying: it looks like The X-Files.

The dress, which had a beaded UFO spaceship on the front, could have been a reference to her rumored next single, “Down Bad” (“Did you really beam me up? / In a cloud of sparkling dust”). But some fans are convincing themselves that it was her sly way of acknowledging Fox’s science-fiction series The X-Files premiering 31 years ago yesterday. 31… 13… it’s all adding up.

I want to believe (and it does kind of look like Mulder’s office poster).

“Taylor. I am straight up getting X-Files vibes from this dress,” one X user wrote, while another added, “taylor swift wearing an alien themed dress a day after the x-files anniversary means that she will be singing one of the songs in the reboot. there are signs for those who seek them.” The facts are indisputable: “Somehow missed this despite being one of my fave shows ever. 31 years ago yesterday we were given ‘Pilot’ for The X-Files. 31 years later Taylor Swift has been riding a roomba with a UFO backdrop & today wore a sequined ‘I want to believe’ dress. Ergo, Taylor is an X-Files fan.”

While accepting the award for Video Of The Year, Swift thanked her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and burgeoning actor) Travis Kelce, for his support. “This video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make,” she said. “Something that I’ll always remember is that when, when I would finish a take, and I’d and I’d say cut, and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.” Swift added, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.”