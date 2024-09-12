Big week for Taylor Swift. Then again, isn’t that true of every week when you’re Taylor Swift? Swift officially endorsed Kamala Harris for the upcoming US Presidential election, and 24 hours later, she endorsed Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, her boyfriend of a year-plus, while accepting Video Of The Year at the 2024 MTV VMAs on Wednesday night, September 11.

Swift won alongside Post Malone for their “Fortnight” video. The song also claimed Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Editing, and Song Of The Summer. During her speech, Swift listed “all of the people” with whom she made the video, including “my boyfriend, Travis.”

“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make,” Swift said. “Something that I’ll always remember is that when I would finish a take and I’d say “cut” and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone like cheering, like, “Woo!” from across the studio where we were shooting it. And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

The crowd erupted in shrill cheers and shrieking.

Swift continued, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.” She pivoted away from the world’s favorite romance to also encourage all of her fans over the age of 18 to “please register to vote for something else that’s very important coming up.”

Outside of “Fortnight,” Swift won Artist Of The Year and Best Pop. Her six victories this year brought her all-time VMAs total to an all-time-most 30. As per Variety, Swift surpassed Beyoncé’s previous record 25 VMAs, and Swift became the first artist to win Video Of The Year five times.

Watch Swift’s speech here.