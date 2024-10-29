Monterrey, Mexico festival Tecate Pa’l Norte, a predominant event in Mexico’s festival scene, is back: Today (October 29), the lineup for the 2025 edition, set to be held from April 4 to 6 at Parque Fundidora, was revealed. The massive 180-plus-artist lineup is led by Olivia Rodrigo, Green Day, Justin Timberlake, Charli XCX, Kings Of Leon, Massive Attack, Seventeen, Fall Out Boy, Gesaffelstein, The Black Keys, Caifanes, Benson Boone, Parcels, The Chainsmokers, and Garbage.

Early-bird tickets for the 14th edition of the festival previously went on sale on October 23 (and then sold out). But, tickets are still available now via the festival website. Of note is that Monterrey is about a 2-and-a-half-hour drive from the Texas border, so it should be relatively accessible for US-based fans to attend.

The festival set-up features different stages that serve to highlight different sounds. Per a press release, Tecate Light will host “main acts” and Tecate Original will have “a mix of music genres,” as more general stages. From there, Villa Maravilla will be home to techno, Afro-house, and house music; Oasis Stage will have reggaeton, hip-hop, and trap; Club Social will have “mainstream and EDM sounds,” the Fusión stage will be for Latin acts; Acústico will “offer a unique show with unplugged sets across the weekend”; the Sorpresa stage will have surprise performances; and the Pilos stage will showcase regional norteño music.