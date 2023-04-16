All eyes are on Coachella this weekend. However, that didn’t stop the rock band Bleachers from giving their all during their set at High Water Festival. Pulling out all the stops for their setlist, which included songs “Let’s Get Married,” “Chinatown,” “Everybody Lost Somebody,” and more, they took it up a notch by bringing out singer Lana Del Rey.

Together the musicians performed their 2021 song “Secret Life” off their album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, and Del Rey, backed by the band, gave her live debut performance of her song “Margaret,” which features the group. The group ebbed and flowed graciously with the festivalgoers locked into her note played, and every note sang.

As rumor has it, Lana Del Rey is engaged to Evan Winiker, a managing partner at Range Media Partners and former Steel Train bandmate of Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff.

“While the couple has successfully kept their relationship under wraps, they’ve been spotted in public a few times together over the past several months, including a September outing at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival and, most recently, at Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in Pioneertown, California, earlier this month, where they posed for pictures with fans,” reported the outlet.

Watch the full clip of Lana Del Rey performing ‘Margaret’ below.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out now via Interscope. Find more information here.