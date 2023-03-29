Lana Del Rey 2023 Billboard Women In Music
Lana Del Rey Is Reportedly Engaged To Evan Winiker, Jack Antonoff’s Former Bandmate

Lana Del Rey is not even a week removed from releasing Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, an album that Taylor Swift thinks you should stream.

But did you know that there’s (allegedly) a ring on Del Rey’s finger?

Billboard reported yesterday (March 28) that Del Rey is engaged to Evan Winiker, a managing partner at Range Media Partners. Unnamed sources confirmed the news.

“While the couple have successfully kept their relationship under wraps, they’ve been spotted in public a few times together over the past several months, including a September outing at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival and, most recently, at Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in Pioneertown, Calif., earlier this month, where they posed for pictures with fans,” Billboard added.

The publication additionally pointed out Winiker and Jack Antonoff were both members of the band Steel Train. Antonoff and Del Rey are close collaborators. Antonoff is credited as a producer on Ocean BlvdBleachers, a featured artist — and Del Rey was the only featured artist on Swift’s Midnights album, which Antonoff had a heavy hand in producing and writing.

Earlier this month, Del Rey was honored with the Visionary Award at the Billboard 2023 Women In Music event, where she teased a future collaboration with Billie Eilish.

For now, fans are reacting to her reported engagement. See some of the Twitter reactions below.

https://twitter.com/trampoline2007/status/1641221607942234112?s=20

