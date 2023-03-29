Lana Del Rey is not even a week removed from releasing Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, an album that Taylor Swift thinks you should stream.

But did you know that there’s (allegedly) a ring on Del Rey’s finger?

Billboard reported yesterday (March 28) that Del Rey is engaged to Evan Winiker, a managing partner at Range Media Partners. Unnamed sources confirmed the news.

“While the couple have successfully kept their relationship under wraps, they’ve been spotted in public a few times together over the past several months, including a September outing at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival and, most recently, at Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in Pioneertown, Calif., earlier this month, where they posed for pictures with fans,” Billboard added.

The publication additionally pointed out Winiker and Jack Antonoff were both members of the band Steel Train. Antonoff and Del Rey are close collaborators. Antonoff is credited as a producer on Ocean Blvd — Bleachers, a featured artist — and Del Rey was the only featured artist on Swift’s Midnights album, which Antonoff had a heavy hand in producing and writing.

Earlier this month, Del Rey was honored with the Visionary Award at the Billboard 2023 Women In Music event, where she teased a future collaboration with Billie Eilish.

For now, fans are reacting to her reported engagement. See some of the Twitter reactions below.

lana del rey finding out she’s engaged while scrolling through twitter pic.twitter.com/xuoJpElRMO — jesús (@ipraytojesustoo) March 29, 2023

🚨LANA DEL REY IS ENGAGED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zHrs6HZiy7 — The Cult Of Del Rey (@CinamonSlut) March 29, 2023

According to Billboard, Lana Del Rey and Evan Winker are now engaged! Congratulations, Lana! 💐💌 pic.twitter.com/jGmUTDGP6K — Lana Del Rey Online (@LanaDReyOnline) March 29, 2023

you are telling me that THE Lana del Rey is engaged and is not to a sugar daddy?? what happened to the original plot of the movie??? pic.twitter.com/xTjLwVjXaI — 𝐊𝐄𝐕 (@kevormez) March 29, 2023

lana del rey getting engaged to a former steel train member was not on my 2023 bingo card https://t.co/0oMr4O0mNZ — hannah c 🍅 (@hannahcroteau) March 29, 2023

babe wake up my mother lana del rey is engaged — biela (@babybils777) March 29, 2023

sorry i didnt reply to anyone i was hyperfocused on sims and then saw lana del rey was engaged and started to cry — 13th Doctor Charts and Updates (@wiccanstardis) March 29, 2023

so so happy for her i'm jumping up and down https://t.co/EKRr5FU4aA — ✧ cathie (@SEVENLDR) March 29, 2023

Now who snitched and told billboard https://t.co/uSf3TC8vqH — Rob Grant Chart Updates | OCEAN BLVD (@baddestgroupie) March 29, 2023

lana del rey is engaged ……

pic.twitter.com/iui71YBeeH — Mabel⸆⸉( Taylor's Version ) ERAS TOUR (@_Lavender_Haze3) March 29, 2023

lana del rey are you engaged ? It’s not really my business I’m only 14 and stuff but I have always thought that we were going to get married — mariam (@trumanswhack) March 29, 2023

LANA DEL REY IS ENGAGED????? THAT BIG ASS DIAMOND TOO WOAH pic.twitter.com/8z4NEDUrx8 — ST☆R BOY Honeymoon is alive and breathing (@ih8mydad) March 29, 2023

https://twitter.com/trampoline2007/status/1641221607942234112?s=20