The Kid Laroi recently shared that he headed on tour for the first time this Spring. The “Stay” rapper’s Bleed For You Tour will kick off in March at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse. The 20-city tour will also make pitstops in Rhode Island, California, Colorado, and more. The tour comes ahead of his debut album, The First Time, which has yet to be released.
Laroi has tapped singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker to be his opener for several of the shows. The Australian rapper took to Instagram to share the news about the upcoming tour, ticketing information, and a message to his fans.
“PRE-SALE [IS] LIVE NOW. [THE] CODE IS: LOVEAGAIN. EVERYONE ELSE CAN BUY [IT] ON FRIDAY. We leveled up this time, and I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on. I love you, family, LET’S DO IT AGAIN!” he wrote yesterday (Janurary 31).
A pre-sale, hosted by the rapper with Discord and Spotify, will run through February 1. General tickets are available beginning on February 3 at 12 p.m. local time. More information is available here.
Check out The Kid Laroi’s Bleed For You Tour dates below.
03/22 — Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter War Memorial
03/24 — Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center*
03/25 — Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena*
03/27 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
03/28 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
03/29 — Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center
03/31 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena*
04/01 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
04/02 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
04/04 — Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L Tucker Civic Center
04/05 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
04/07 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
04/08 — Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena
04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella*
04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella*
04/26 — Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena
04/28 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
04/30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
05/02 — Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
05/03 — Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center