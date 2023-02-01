The Kid Laroi recently shared that he headed on tour for the first time this Spring. The “Stay” rapper’s Bleed For You Tour will kick off in March at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse. The 20-city tour will also make pitstops in Rhode Island, California, Colorado, and more. The tour comes ahead of his debut album, The First Time, which has yet to be released.

Laroi has tapped singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker to be his opener for several of the shows. The Australian rapper took to Instagram to share the news about the upcoming tour, ticketing information, and a message to his fans.

“PRE-SALE [IS] LIVE NOW. [THE] CODE IS: LOVEAGAIN. EVERYONE ELSE CAN BUY [IT] ON FRIDAY. We leveled up this time, and I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on. I love you, family, LET’S DO IT AGAIN!” he wrote yesterday (Janurary 31).

A pre-sale, hosted by the rapper with Discord and Spotify, will run through February 1. General tickets are available beginning on February 3 at 12 p.m. local time. More information is available here.

Check out The Kid Laroi’s Bleed For You Tour dates below.

03/22 — Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter War Memorial

03/24 — Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center*

03/25 — Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena*

03/27 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

03/28 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

03/29 — Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center

03/31 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena*

04/01 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

04/02 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/04 — Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L Tucker Civic Center

04/05 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/07 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

04/08 — Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena

04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella*

04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella*

04/26 — Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena

04/28 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

04/30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

05/02 — Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

05/03 — Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center