The Kid Laroi is throwing his hat in the ring for the song of the summer. Tonight (June 28), the Australian hitmaker has shared his new song, “Girls.”

Over a breezy beat — recalling those of the likes of early aughts Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, and Chad Hugo — Laroi sets a chill vibe, making it known that this summer, he’s not looking for anything serious in the near future. And he’s aware that the ladies are of the same mentality.

“Girls just wanna dance / Girls just wanna have fun / I don’t know your plans / I just wanna, get some,” Laroi rap-sings on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s video, Laroi is seen in a mansion, bopping to some music with some ladies, one of whom is played by Alix Earle. With flashy lights, sweat suits, and bandanas, viewers are instantly transported into a golden era of pop, as the video recalls the ’90s and 2000s MTV aesthetic.

In conjunction with the single, Laroi has also partnered with the Los Angeles-based grocery retailer Erewhon to create a “Girls” smoothie. Proceeds for the smoothie will benefit the artist’s Laroi Foundation, targeting underserved youth in Australia and the US.

You can see the “Girls” video above.