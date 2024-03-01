Never mind the “industry plant” whispers, The Kid Laroi’s journey to success was far from easy. No, the “Heaven” rapper doesn’t come from a well-connected industry family (hi, nepo babies). He kept his head down to work at his craft, and thanks to a viral song, he’s broken through to the mainstream.

In his new Prime Video documentary, Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About A Kid Named Laroi, he gave viewers a first-hand look at his unwavering work ethic. Laroi also shared a glimpse into making his album, The First Time. He even teased some new music. Today (March 1), that record, “Still Yours,” is available for the public to enjoy.

Co-produced by Dopamine and Omer Fedi, “Still Yours” is a romantic ballad showing that Laroi proudly walks around with his heart on his sleeve. “My stomach twists and turns whenever I think about / You layin’ up, yeah, next to someone like him / I know that it’s been over for some months, but I feel / I’m still, I’m still / I’m still yours / Tell me, where did I go wrong,” sings Laroi.

On Instagram, Laroi penned a note to fans as they prepared to tune into his film. “This isn’t a documentary that’s necessarily focused on the whole come-up story,” he wrote. “But more on how I’ve navigated (or tried my best to at least) the last 4ish years. The goal of this, for me, is to hopefully inspire and let you know that you’re not alone in whatever you may be going through. Also, to show you, I still have a long way to go and a lot of room to grow.”

Listen to “Still Yours” above.