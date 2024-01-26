The Kid Laroi is keeping fans fed. Tonight (January 26), the Australian hip-hop and pop hitmaker has shared “Heaven,” a poignant new ballad documenting a transformation in Laroi‘s heart.

On “Heaven,” Laroi reflects on his past — which consisted of much drinking and substance use. “I was reckless, drinking every night

And gettin’ high, nothin’ there behind my eyes,” he sings in the song’s opening verse.

He shares that he’s decided to invite love in, after shutting out the idea for years, and this choice has made a world of difference. Laroi has no desire to give up anytime soon, as he’s found a new heaven on earth.

“Heaven is a place I don’t wanna go / ‘Cause when I see your face, I don’t wanna die no more / And every time I pray / All I’m askin’ for is anothеr day / I don’t wanna die no more,” sings Laroi on the song’s chorus.

While Laroi hasn’t indicated that a follow-up to his debut album, The First Time is on the way, he has been hard at work on new music. In an interview with triple J Australia, Laroi shared that his sophomore album may arrive sooner rather than later.

“I’ve been waking up early every morning and going to bed late as hell, just like running around doing this type of stuff,” Laroi said. “I was in the studio today – I’ve already started working on the next record.”

You can listen to “Heaven” above.