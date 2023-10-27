We are just weeks away from The Kid Laroi‘s much-anticipated debut album, The First Time. Last week, we got a new taste from the album with “Too Much,” a collaboration with Jung Kook and Central Cee. Tonight (October 27), Laroi has shared a new single, “What Just Happened,” a fan-favorite he’s been performing on tour.

On “What Just Happened,” Laroi finds himself in trouble after a night under the influence. He is distraught after an argument with his girlfriend, which took place while he had been drinking, and addresses his shortcomings over a pop-rock-inspired track.

“Lost in a dark place / And I called when I was wasted, and what did I say to you? / Uh, all I remember was how the liquor tasted / Then I woke up in my bed tryna retrace it,” he sings on one of the song’s verses, showcasing his evolved lyrical and vocal stylings.

In the song’s accompanying video, Laroi and a group of his friends are seen in the woods, taking a special trip. Distorted images and hallucinations seem to offer Laroi some clarity.

You can see the video for “What Just Happened” above.

The First Time is out 11/10 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.