Jung Kook from BTS is officially making his solo debut, as he released the tracklist for his new album, Golden. Spanning 11 songs, his record will include some previously-released tracks, including his chart-topping “Seven” collaboration with Latto (both the explicit and clean versions).

Fans can also expect to hear his other collaborations, like “3D” with Jack Harlow, “Closer To You” with Major Lazer, and “Please Don’t Change” with DJ Snake. Golden‘s main track, according to an early promo poster, is Jung Kook’s “Standing Next To You.”

According to Rolling Stone, Ed Sheeran also has a songwriting credit on “Yes Or No.”

“Golden takes its motif from the golden moments of Jung Kook as a solo artist,” Big Hit Music, the label, shared. “Known as the ‘Golden Maknae’ (‘golden youngest’ in Korean) of BTS, Jung Kook is set to unveil a new release with his unique timbre that will captivate listeners worldwide.”

Continue scrolling for Jung Kook’s full tracklist for Golden.

1. “3D” (ft. Jack Harlow)

2. “Closer To You” (ft. Major Lazer)

3. “Seven” (ft. Latto) Explicit Ver.

4. “Standing Next To You”

5. “Yes Or No”

6. “Please Don’t Change” (ft. DJ Snake)

7. “Hate You”

8. “Somebody”

9. “Too Sad To Dance”

10. “Shot Glass Of Tears”

11. “Seven” (ft. Latto) – Clean Ver.

Golden is out 11/3 via Big Hit.

