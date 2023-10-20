It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard from The Kid Laroi. But the Australian pop sensation is back with new music, as he gears up for an impending new era. Tonight (October 20), Laroi has teamed up with global superstars Central Cee and Jung Kook for a new collaboration, “Too Much.”

On their promising new collab, the three international acts reflect on a past relationship, pondering on the idea of rekindling with their once-loves.

“If we had the chance / and the time to spend, would you do it again? / Would you do it again? Was it too much?,” sing Jung and Laroi on the song’s chorus, with Laroi’s vocals sounding more polished than ever.

The song’s accompanying video features the three on interactive covers of the fictional Too Much Magazine. On their respective covers, the three artists dance the pain away, as ladies find the magazines on newsstands. Laroi sports a shorter, bleached-blond do, signaling the beginning of a new season in his life. The three hitmakers prove to be as inescapable in the video as they are on the radio, especially as the magazine arrives to a young woman’s home.

You can see the video for “Too Much” above.