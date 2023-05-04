Update: Situation resolved! According to TMZ, the dine and dash situation was a misunderstanding about who was supposed to pay, and Laroi’s team made it up to the server big time with a $2500 tip. That’s how you do it, folks. The headline of this story has been updated to include the new information.

Earlier this year, The Kid Laroi excited fans with the announcement of his debut album aptly titled The First Time. There have been some singles, including “Where Does Your Spirit Go” and “Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1).” However, in light of a new scandal, it looks like the kids are in fact not growing up.

According to TMZ, The Kid Laroi, real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, dined and dashed in Springfield, Missouri on Tuesday night (May 2) after his concert. At Dublin’s Pass Irish Pub & Restaurant, the singer was allegedly placed in a private room to enjoy dinner. The group ordered over a hundred dollars worth of food and then claimed they were stepping outside for a smoke break. The manager of the restaurant, Autumn Gray, says they never returned. The Kid Laroi has not yet commented on the situation.

Surely he has enough money to pay the bill — he just played Coachella, honoring the late Juice WRLD and Saiko with a tribute. “This wasn’t in the release plans, but I played it this weekend at Coachella,” he posted on social media, “and I just felt like the time was right for some reason.” He’s also set to star in a forthcoming A24 film Y2K.