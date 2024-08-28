Most of HBO and Max‘s biggest 2024 shows have already premiered, but there’s still a few left. The Batman spin-off limited series The Penguin comes out in September, followed by under-the-radar critical favorite Somebody Somewhere in October. There’s also Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble’s The Sex Lives Of College Girls, which returns in November. But is star Reneé Rapp, who has found crossover success as a singer, still on the show?

Last year, Variety reported that Rapp, who plays Leighton, won’t be returning as a series regular in The Sex Lives of College Girls season three. However, she’s not off the show entirely.

“[She] definitely still has some lessons and room to grow ahead of her,” Noble told Teen Vogue about Leighton’s multi-episode character arc in season 3. “She’ll be faced with a couple of big choices and she’ll have to make a couple of big decisions in all aspects of her life.”

The green slime thirst trap queen recently had her set at the Reading Festival cut short due to the weather and technical issues. “Guys, I really really really wanna give you a good show. Um… we are drenched. Some of our equipment is f*cked,” she told the crowd during the show. “But we do really wanna give you a good show. So, if you’re down, we will restart with ‘Not My Fault.’ And if I slip and fall, it is not my insurance. I’m not paying for that sh*t.”

The Sex Lives Of College Girls season 3 premieres on Max in November.