Are you ready to blackout with your rack out? Are you ready to show off just the right amount of ass meat? Mindy Kaling is. The prolific creator of The Mindy Project, Champions, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Never Have I Ever just shared the trailer for her newest project, The Sex Lives of College Girls, which will premiere on HBO Max on November 18.

Going all the way back to her time on The Office—on which she was a writer and executive producer in addition to one of its stars—Kaling has been consistently redefining the rules of the female protagonist and what women can and should be allowed to talk about. And, if the title didn’t clue you in, The Sex Lives of College Girls looks to be a continuation of that trend.

The show’s official description, according to HBO Max, is as follows: “Created by Emmy®-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.”

From the trailer, which you can watch above, the series definitely seems like it will dabble in Kaling’s unique style of cringe comedy, where even the most embarrassing moments can be a triumph if you treat them as such (see the treadmill scene).

The Sex Lives of College Girls will premiere exclusively on HBO Max on November 18, 2021.