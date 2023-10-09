Release Date Something To Give Each Other is out 10/13 via Capitol. Find more information here. Tracklist Sivan shared the tracklist on October 5. 1. “Rush (Extended)”

2. “What’s The Time Where You Are?”

3. “One Of Your Girls”

4. “In My Room” Feat. Guitarricadelafuente

5. “Still Got It”

6. “Can’t Go Back, Baby”

7. “Got Me Started”

8. “Silly”

9. “Honey”

10. “How To Stay With You” SOMETHING TO GIVE EACH OTHER – 8 DAYS pic.twitter.com/Drqqo6qchY — 👼🏼 (@troyesivan) October 5, 2023

Singles As we’ve covered, Sivan’s singles thus far have been “Rush” and “Got Me Started.” “Rush” debuted at No. 77, also its peak position, on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated July 29, 2023. It marks Sivan’s seventh-career Hot 100 entry. Features The only featured artist is Guitarricadelafuente. Perhaps there will be remixes?