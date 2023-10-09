Troye Sivan’s forthcoming album Something To Give Each Other is “a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love, and friendship,” as described in a press release at the time of the announcement in July. The tone was set with “Rush,” which sparked discussion about body diversity. “Got Me Started” followed in September, and he has certainly gotten a head start on re-establishing his pop presence known ahead of Something To Give Each Other — his first full-length since 2018’s Bloom.
Below is everything you need to know about the album.
Release Date
Something To Give Each Other is out 10/13 via Capitol. Find more information here.
Tracklist
Sivan shared the tracklist on October 5.
1. “Rush (Extended)”
2. “What’s The Time Where You Are?”
3. “One Of Your Girls”
4. “In My Room” Feat. Guitarricadelafuente
5. “Still Got It”
6. “Can’t Go Back, Baby”
7. “Got Me Started”
8. “Silly”
9. “Honey”
10. “How To Stay With You”
SOMETHING TO GIVE EACH OTHER – 8 DAYS pic.twitter.com/Drqqo6qchY
— 👼🏼 (@troyesivan) October 5, 2023
Singles
As we’ve covered, Sivan’s singles thus far have been “Rush” and “Got Me Started.” “Rush” debuted at No. 77, also its peak position, on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated July 29, 2023. It marks Sivan’s seventh-career Hot 100 entry.
Features
The only featured artist is Guitarricadelafuente. Perhaps there will be remixes?
Artwork
Tour
As of this writing, Sivan had not announced any plans for a tour, but there’s always hope.