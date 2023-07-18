Towards the end of last week, Troye Sivan dropped a thumping new single, “Rush.” He also shared a video for the track, a fun video full of dancing and intimate moments. However, the video drew some criticism for a lack of body diversity. As one Twitter user put it, “I adore Troye Sivan, but this ‘Rush’ video is making me feel some type of way. It seems like a case study on how white gays choose to view queer people as a whole. There’s not a single fat person in the entire video. Just white twinks and chiseled bodies.”

Now, Sivan has shared his perspective. He responded to the backlash in an interview with Billboard published today (July 18), saying, “I definitely hear the critique. To be honest, it just wasn’t a thought we had — we obviously weren’t saying, ‘We want to have one specific type of person in the video.’ We just made the video, and there wasn’t a ton of thought put behind that.”

He added, “There was this article yesterday, and they were talking about [the lack of body diversity], and in the same sentence, this person said ‘Eat something, you stupid twinks.’ That really bummed me out to read that, because I’ve had my own insecurities with my body image. I think that everyone’s body is as beautiful as it is, including my own, and it just sucks to see people talking about other people’s bodies.”

Check out the full interview here.