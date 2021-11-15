Needless to say, there are plenty of folks out there who don’t care for Donald Trump and the job he did back when he was the POTUS. Among those is Taylor Swift, who has criticized him on a number of occasions. This caused some bad blood (sorry) between the two, so much so that a Trump staffer was advised against listening to Swift’s music.

Former homeland security, counterterrorism, and coronavirus advisor Olivia Troye shared the story with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes (as Billboard notes), saying:

“I remember a moment early in spring, I was really angry after a meeting where I had lost an argument with someone, [about] something I didn’t agree with that was related to the COVID pandemic. I came back and was playing Taylor Swift very loud in my office that night. I had a colleague knock on the door and he said, ‘Are you trying to get fired?’ I was super confused about that. I was like, ‘For being blunt in meetings or for what?’ He said, ‘I don’t think she’s a fan of Trump’s, so if somebody hears that, you should really watch your back. You should be careful on that.”

Swift famously supported Joe Biden’s successful presidential campaign and gave her reasons for doing so last year, saying, “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included. Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them. I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”