In the past, Taylor Swift has shied away from publicly involving herself with politics, although she’s spoken more about political and social issues in recent years. She has previously suggested that she and Donald Trump don’t share the same views, and now she has confirmed as much in a new interview with The Guardian.

Swift criticized Trump’s political style, saying, “We’re a democracy — at least, we’re supposed to be — where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate. I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy.” She also said the atmosphere in the US is “gaslighting the American public into being like, ‘If you hate the president, you hate America.'”

Swift did not formally endorse a candidate during the 2016 presidential election, and she said that was because that time was a difficult period in her life: “I was just trying to protect my mental health — not read the news very much, go cast my vote, tell people to vote. I just knew what I could handle and I knew what I couldn’t. I was literally about to break.” She added that she is “really remorseful for not saying anything,” and that she would have endorsed Hillary Clinton. She also declared, “Obviously, I’m pro-choice,” and said that when it comes to politics, she will “do everything I can for 2020.”

Find the full interview in the Saturday edition of The Guardian, or in the meantime, read some snippets here.