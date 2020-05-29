Following the devastating murder of Floyd George in Minneapolis, many musicians have offered their support. Noname recently challenged her celebrity followers to match a $1,000 donation to a nonprofit organization that assists immigrants and low-income individuals to pay bail. Musicians Cardi B spoke out about the atrocity and pledged donations on social media. Now, Taylor Swift is the latest celebrity to speak out, and the singer directed her words towards the president following a particularly insensitive tweet.

Swift took to Twitter to call out Trump for a tweet that essentially condoned the use of violence against protestors. The singer slammed the president for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism” over the course of his presidency. “you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” the singer wrote, continuing to say: “We will vote you out in November.”

Trump’s tweet in question was even censored by Twitter, which labeled the tweet as “glorifying violence.” Trump referred to those protesting police violence in Minneapolis as “THUGS,” and insinuated that he would direct the military to begin shooting civilian protesters if they pose a “difficulty.”

This isn’t the first time Swift has been vocal about her disapproval of the president. Over the course of her career, the singer infamously remained quiet about politics until Trump was elected. In 2018, Swift called for fans to vote blue in a Tennessee midterm election, and Trump said in a press conference that her call to action made him “like Taylor’s music about 25% less now.” More recently, Swift has been upfront about being proactive in the upcoming election, admitting that she regrets not endorsing a candidate in 2016.

