First, Gracie Abrams had the opportunity to open for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour . Now, the two are about to be together on the same song: Abrams shared the tracklist for her upcoming album The Secret Of Us today (May 13), revealing that Swift features on a track called “Us.”

When Does Gracie Abrams And Taylor Swift’s New Song “Us” Come Out?

The song appears on The Secret Of Us, which is set for release on June 21. So, at the latest, that’s when fans will get to hear it, although it’s possible that Abrams shares the song before then. She hasn’t indicated that she’ll do that, though, so again, it’ll be out by June 21 at the latest.

Abrams previously said of the album, “We had real, true fun writing this album. There were also the occasional tears. Audrey [Hobert] and I wrote Risk on our couch at home. Aaron [Dessner] produced the sh*t out of it. Abby [Waisler] shot the cover. The music is yours in basically five seconds and we cannot wait. I. Love. You.”

Gracie Abrams’ The Secret Of Us Tracklist

1. “Felt Good About You”

2. “Risk”

3. “Blowing Smoke”

4. “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

5. “Us” Feat. Taylor Swift

6. “Let It Happen”

7. “Tough Love”

8. “I Knew It, I Knew You”

9. “Gave You I Gave You I”

10. “Normal Thing”

11. “Good Luck Charlie”

12. “Free Now”

13. “Close To You” (bonus track)

The Secret Of Us is out 6/21 via Interscope. Find more information here.